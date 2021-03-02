We need transparency

I am disappointed with Dave Wilson’s letter (“A disturbing letter”) published Feb. 24.

He criticized Jim McDevitt’s letter of Feb. 13, calling it “disturbing” because he objected to President Trump’s second impeachment. The effort to impeach was in fact a giant waste of time because there was no chance of success for the Democrats. Should other ex-presidents or ex-officials also be impeached after alleged wrongdoing is uncovered? Talk about a can of worms!

It is one thing to dismiss questions of past voter fraud, but quite another to ignore measures needed to ensure voter confidence in future elections. Is it unreasonable to require voter registration to occur at least a month before election day, with U.S. citizenship verification done? Is it unreasonable to want in-person voting (except for absentee voters applying for a ballot in advance), on election day, with picture I.D., and then have the ballots hand-counted continuously, with supervision offered to interested parties, until a result is obtained?

If these measures were taken, no U.S. elections could be “hacked.” It is interesting that we kept hearing there was no fraud in the last election, but Russians “hacked” the 2016 election. We should all want electoral transparency! Democrats in Congress seem to be working in the opposite direction.

Craig Detmer

Spokane