Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

We need transparency

I am disappointed with Dave Wilson’s letter (“A disturbing letter”) published Feb. 24.

He criticized Jim McDevitt’s letter of Feb. 13, calling it “disturbing” because he objected to President Trump’s second impeachment. The effort to impeach was in fact a giant waste of time because there was no chance of success for the Democrats. Should other ex-presidents or ex-officials also be impeached after alleged wrongdoing is uncovered? Talk about a can of worms!

It is one thing to dismiss questions of past voter fraud, but quite another to ignore measures needed to ensure voter confidence in future elections. Is it unreasonable to require voter registration to occur at least a month before election day, with U.S. citizenship verification done? Is it unreasonable to want in-person voting (except for absentee voters applying for a ballot in advance), on election day, with picture I.D., and then have the ballots hand-counted continuously, with supervision offered to interested parties, until a result is obtained?

If these measures were taken, no U.S. elections could be “hacked.” It is interesting that we kept hearing there was no fraud in the last election, but Russians “hacked” the 2016 election. We should all want electoral transparency! Democrats in Congress seem to be working in the opposite direction.

Craig Detmer

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430