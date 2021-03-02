Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

We’re connected

My name is Aaron and I am eleven years old. When we look at our ever-growing Earth, we see many different types of people living in different places. There are people living in places with lush green forests or big cities, people living in places with good financial economies or places devoid of money and resources.

Some people might think that they have nothing to do with these suffering people living without much money. They could say that it’s not their problem. But in reality, it is our problem. They don’t have a well-established community and they’re most vulnerable to diseases that could make our population abate through the spreading of germs.

We need to provide them with resources and help people doing strenuous work all day, every day, for little pay. After all, millions of people are living in poor conditions, toiling in their menial jobs. So instead of only thinking of “I” and avoiding them, think of how we can help them because we can’t succeed if we push them away.

If we can truly impact resource deprived societies and people, our world will prosper and grow for the better of our future. We have to help.

Aaron Lee

Spokane

 

