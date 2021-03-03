Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Breaching dams

During the January 2021 power outage, I got out my trusty generator, plugged in my electric kettle, and was amazed at the amount of electricity it drew, nearly killing my 2000 watt generator. That’s when I realized just how much electricity our current lifestyle requires. Breaching the Snake River dams does not make sense, considering the population growth in this area, that will need all the electricity it can get. Renewable energy isn’t sufficient yet, at 12% of need.

We really need to look at small safe nuclear energy plants (the U.S. Navy has been using these for decades on ships and subs).

Sorry about the salmon; right now, the salmon can’t light my house or power up all the electric vehicles that are the wave of the future.

Susan Frankovich

Spokane

 

