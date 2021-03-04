A huge thank you!

In the last few weeks, we’ve begun to see victories in our battle against COVID-19. It didn’t just happen overnight. The rapid development, testing, manufacture, and distribution of new treatments and new vaccines has been a tremendous achievement.

I’m tired of hearing complaints that our efforts have been a failure or things should have been done better. Instead of hearing how many lives have been lost, what about how many lives have been saved? We owe a tremendous debt not only to all the front-line caregivers and first responders, but also to the government leaders and businesses and scientists who planned and carried out Operation Warp Speed. Thank You!

Eric Green

Spokane