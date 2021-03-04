It’s not about Trump

It’s not really about Donald Trump. It’s about what he represents, an attack on the existing order. He represents the fact that things can get done successfully at a federal level outside the “wisdom of the chosen ones.” This does not only apply to Democrats but also too many Republicans who see their “positions” and “power” as being threatened.

Sadly, many of the powerful are more obsessed with maintaining their titles and personal perks than in serving the country and the Constitution.

You can like or dislike Trump. The fact is he has left himself open to attacks by his lack of political skills and his big mouth. But it’s not these that his enemies fear. It’s his success in restoring the economy, lowering the unemployment rates — especially among minorities — and his willingness to not let the world blame the United States for all its ills. Worst of all he has brought into question the “wisdom” of those in government. These show that the “power structure” was more of an impediment than road to success.

The real message is for anyone else who wants to try, “Don’t attack the existing order or you will be utterly destroyed”

Gerard E. Paulin

Spokane