Shrub-steppe beauty

Eli Francovich’s article on the shrub-steppe habitat last week (“Eastern desert thrives with hidden diversity,” Feb. 14) was excellent. The beauty and diversity there is often overlooked.

The Spokane Audubon Society has been participating in a variety of activities over the past decade to help survey the inhabitants of this unique and dwindling habitat. These surveys have ranged from songbirds to waterfowl and of course included the iconic greater sage grouse, which cannot survive without sagebrush. The fires this past summer were devastating to both the sagebrush and the greater sage grouse.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is spearheading efforts to help repair the damage. There are a variety of environmental organizations who are assisting in these efforts. First and foremost, the area needs immediate action to try to restore the habitat with seeding and planting of shrubs and other plants integral to the area. The Spokane Audubon Society (spokaneaudubon.org) is accepting donations to help purchase plugs to be planted in shrub-steppe habitat that has been burned. Please go to wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats to find out how else you can help.

Lindell Haggin

Spokane