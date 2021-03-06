Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Capitalism and COVID

If last years pandemic has shun light on anything lately it is the fractures and fissures within the American Dream that we otherwise are taught to be solidified and true. No more true is daily exposed in than the hospitality industry, an issue that leaders themselves could become mavericks of in extending solutions.

With 44% of Americans considered low-wage workers, it is disheartening that those most at risk with the reopening of our nation are the lowest-wage workers with almost obsolete safety nets to protect them in uncertain times such as these. The precarious nature of the industry itself and their jobs is a driving factor to the continuation of attrition and lack of upward mobility. These are not low skill jobs, they are low wage jobs.

Policy makers and and private-sector leaders alike have an opportunity to address this and create meaningful change that might begin to not only heal this nation but redirect it back to the national platform that promulgates substantive equity that nations like Singapore, Germany, Austria and France otherwise currently do already.

The American Dream is not dead but it hasn’t actively adapted with the fast paced and ever evolving world we live in today. The private sector’s investment in decreasing the skills gap and pay gap would show in dividends in the good times and in times of pandemic and uncertainty.

Sasha Fisher

Coeur d’Alene

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430