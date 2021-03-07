Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Mask politics

Are we paying attention yet? How is that “two weeks to flatten the curve” one-year anniversary working out? How is wearing masks working out? 90+% of us are doing so, mostly to protect businesses from government NOT the virus.

How about that vaccine huh? Now we can all go back to living life normal right? Wait, what? We can’t? Why not? Oh that’s right, because it has NEVER been about the virus! It has always been about government getting more and more control over our lives and the erosion of personal freedoms.

Now the mask has replaced the Prius for pretentious people to show how much they care and a great way to divide people who refuse to live in fear and go about their lives against those who gleefully walk in lockstep to what their government masters say. If you decide to not be afraid and live life normally then you are labeled selfish and said not to care about anyone but yourselves.

Trump supporters tend to be free-thinking, common-sense, down-to-earth people who just want government out of the way so we can Make America Great! What’s wrong with that?

Trump was a huge threat to government power and the real reason the swamp relished the chance to use COVID against him. Remember, though, Trump wasn’t their real target. The American people were. A free people who won’t toe the line are a lot harder to scare and or control.

Rob Leach

Mica, Wash.

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430