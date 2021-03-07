Mask politics

Are we paying attention yet? How is that “two weeks to flatten the curve” one-year anniversary working out? How is wearing masks working out? 90+% of us are doing so, mostly to protect businesses from government NOT the virus.

How about that vaccine huh? Now we can all go back to living life normal right? Wait, what? We can’t? Why not? Oh that’s right, because it has NEVER been about the virus! It has always been about government getting more and more control over our lives and the erosion of personal freedoms.

Now the mask has replaced the Prius for pretentious people to show how much they care and a great way to divide people who refuse to live in fear and go about their lives against those who gleefully walk in lockstep to what their government masters say. If you decide to not be afraid and live life normally then you are labeled selfish and said not to care about anyone but yourselves.

Trump supporters tend to be free-thinking, common-sense, down-to-earth people who just want government out of the way so we can Make America Great! What’s wrong with that?

Trump was a huge threat to government power and the real reason the swamp relished the chance to use COVID against him. Remember, though, Trump wasn’t their real target. The American people were. A free people who won’t toe the line are a lot harder to scare and or control.

Rob Leach

Mica, Wash.