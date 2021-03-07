Ranked-choice a real solution

We should all support SHB 1156, which would allow cities and counties to adopt ranked-choice voting. This change would allow us to show politicians what’s actually important to us. If you want to vote for the gun rights party, then the Libertarian Party, then the Republican Party, that means something different than if you want to vote Republican, then Democrat, then gun rights. We can show politicians what we want, instead of trusting them to figure out how much the Green Party contributed to voting for Democrats (anyone remember 2000?).

The other great benefit for ranked-choice voting is a reduction in rancor. If a politician wants to get people to vote for them as a second choice, they won’t call their opponent names. They’ll try to persuade with policies. I hear all the time that people want a more civil political system. This is a real solution that has worked. Examples include Maine, which uses it for all elections, and the Iowa caucuses, where voters can “realign” if their candidate does not reach viability.

Good government is taking proven systems and adding them to new situations so more people get the benefit. SHB 1156 is a great example of this.

Tom Shrum

Spokane