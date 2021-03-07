Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Restore salmon to their rightful place

Rivers are the lifeblood of our region. Representative Mike Simpson stepping up with a concept to restore the lower Snake River and replace the lower Snake River dams with new investments in transportation and energy gives me a lot of hope. The benefits of salmon and steelhead restoration extend far and wide: from the communities who depend on them for food and livelihoods, to the 130 different species that rely on them and their nutrients to thrive. As an avid angler and conservationist, I recognize my part in this ecosystem.

Restoring the lower Snake River will open up 140 miles of free-flowing river and return salmon and steelhead to some 5,500 miles of tributary spawning habitat in the historic heart of salmon country. I know first hand what this could mean for outfitters and other businesses that cater to river enthusiasts — like restaurants, hotels, and campgrounds — and our region’s quality of life.

Scientists predict that restoring the lower Snake River will lead to a dramatic increase in Snake River salmon returns. Similar to the Elwa River dam removal which has proven the resilience of salmon to rapidly recover when given access to good habitat. Salmon can’t wait any longer. Senators Murray and Cantwell, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers need to seize this opportunity to work with Simpson, connect with, listen to and represent those working for salmon in the upper Columbia, and restore salmon to their rightful place in the lower Snake River and beyond.

Joshua Abel

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430