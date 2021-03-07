Rivers are the lifeblood of our region. Representative Mike Simpson stepping up with a concept to restore the lower Snake River and replace the lower Snake River dams with new investments in transportation and energy gives me a lot of hope. The benefits of salmon and steelhead restoration extend far and wide: from the communities who depend on them for food and livelihoods, to the 130 different species that rely on them and their nutrients to thrive. As an avid angler and conservationist, I recognize my part in this ecosystem.

Restoring the lower Snake River will open up 140 miles of free-flowing river and return salmon and steelhead to some 5,500 miles of tributary spawning habitat in the historic heart of salmon country. I know first hand what this could mean for outfitters and other businesses that cater to river enthusiasts — like restaurants, hotels, and campgrounds — and our region’s quality of life.

Scientists predict that restoring the lower Snake River will lead to a dramatic increase in Snake River salmon returns. Similar to the Elwa River dam removal which has proven the resilience of salmon to rapidly recover when given access to good habitat. Salmon can’t wait any longer. Senators Murray and Cantwell, and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers need to seize this opportunity to work with Simpson, connect with, listen to and represent those working for salmon in the upper Columbia, and restore salmon to their rightful place in the lower Snake River and beyond.

Joshua Abel

Spokane