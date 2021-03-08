Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Academy a bad fit for area

We agree with Bob and Robynn McKean in their letter dated the 25th of February (“Proposed academy doesn’t belong).

In addition to the stated concerns of traffic, safety and environmental impact the Sports Complex would have on the unique rural character of Liberty Lake and the surrounding area, the community at large would be adversely affected.

Attracting a large crowd of potentially 3,000 spectators (not just local, but national and international) to a small rural residential area with limited ingress and egress is simply a recipe for disaster. Imagine field floodlights, stadium announcers and screaming spectators on any given night.

This facility will be a magnet for other events (i.e., other non-rugby sports events, concerts, etc.) located on Eighth Avenue and Liberty Lake Road and would forever change the character of Liberty Lake to one of crowds, noise and unsolicited activity. A recreational rugby league is currently being formed at the site and states that it is not associated with the school being planned.

In addition to home team practices several times a week, out-of-town sports teams (with names such as Legion, Warriors, Riot, Arrows, etc.) would play games on this small acreage. Crowds and emotive fans can be unpredictable. The increased requirement for security and first responders would be necessary.

For these reasons we oppose this project.

Bruce and Christina Estey

Liberty Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430