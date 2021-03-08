Academy a bad fit for area

We agree with Bob and Robynn McKean in their letter dated the 25th of February (“Proposed academy doesn’t belong).

In addition to the stated concerns of traffic, safety and environmental impact the Sports Complex would have on the unique rural character of Liberty Lake and the surrounding area, the community at large would be adversely affected.

Attracting a large crowd of potentially 3,000 spectators (not just local, but national and international) to a small rural residential area with limited ingress and egress is simply a recipe for disaster. Imagine field floodlights, stadium announcers and screaming spectators on any given night.

This facility will be a magnet for other events (i.e., other non-rugby sports events, concerts, etc.) located on Eighth Avenue and Liberty Lake Road and would forever change the character of Liberty Lake to one of crowds, noise and unsolicited activity. A recreational rugby league is currently being formed at the site and states that it is not associated with the school being planned.

In addition to home team practices several times a week, out-of-town sports teams (with names such as Legion, Warriors, Riot, Arrows, etc.) would play games on this small acreage. Crowds and emotive fans can be unpredictable. The increased requirement for security and first responders would be necessary.

For these reasons we oppose this project.

Bruce and Christina Estey

Liberty Lake