Opinion >  Letters

Support SB 5399

Having reread Cris Currie’s and others’ persuasive guest opinion in the Spokesman about universal health care (“Report makes strong case for universal health care,” Jan. 26) , I am happy to see that the Washington state Legislature is taking up the fight.

As Currie says, the work group created to study the question returned their results to the legislature and found that “universal health care in Washington is not only necessary, possible and urgent, it also represents an economic lifeboat.” Senate Bill 5399 says “Multiple economic analyses show that a universal system is less expensive, more equitable and will produce billions in savings per year.” As in so many social justice issues, Washington can lead the way in assuring that all of its citizens have the medical care they need.

I receive notices from my health insurance, showing the amount the provider billed and then the cost, which is what the insurance company will pay. Those figures are frequently very different. How does my insurance company get off with paying such a small portion of the amount billed? Those who don’t have insurance would have to pay the amount that was billed, not the “cost” according to the insurance company. Is that fair?

There are so many people in our society who need medical care and can’t get it because it costs too much. That’s not the way it should be, and Washington can advance the conversation of universal health care for the whole country.

Please contact your state legislators and ask them to support SB 5399.

Linda Greene

Spokane

 

