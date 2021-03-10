Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

An easy decision

The recent announcement of the USA 2022 National Invitational Track Meet being held at the Podium downtown should have been enough to get the Spokane Public Schools board to pause and reconsider the decision to replace Albi at its existing site.

Now with the successful PFSD and United States Soccer League combining to build, operate and help fund a downtown outdoor stadium for high school sports and professional soccer, this needs to be back on their agenda and rubber-stamp approved. Two brand new, side by side facilities like these would be an attraction for many more events. We cannot afford to let this go by the wayside.

This is a simple, easy to make decision. Do the right thing SPS Board and vote this in.

Sandy Riggs

Spokane Valley

 

