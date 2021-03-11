Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

It’s more than the dams

A big issue in the news these days is the proposal to remove dams from the Lower Snake to improve salmon runs. Having grown up at the mouth of the Columbia, catching and eating lots of salmon and other seafood, because hamburger cost money while seafood was free for the gathering, I wonder if dam removal is the answer. Yes, salmon returning to the Snake are declining, though they have been dealing with the dams for decades. So, why are the runs in the downstream and coastal rivers without dams declining? Why is digging for razor clams and catching Dungeness crab closed on the coast?

There is also much news about changes to the ocean that just may be connected to all of these things. The bigger challenge to future fish stocks may be “What can we do about the changes in climate that are impacting all that happens to the oceans?” The key to salmon recovery may not be as simple as removing the dams.

Tom Brattebo

Liberty Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430