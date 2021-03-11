Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Unforced errors

As a left-leaning independent, I find it fascinating to do autopsies on political mistakes to try to determine what caused them. Ego is always a safe answer, as in the case of the Ted Cruz Excellent Adventure to Mexico while his constituency fought record-breaking cold and its related hardships.

And then there’s Joe Biden’s willful blindness to appoint a serial Twitter assaulter in Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget. It wasn’t enough to ignore her unpleasantries toward politicians and supporters of all stripes. The president placed Sen Bernie Sanders in a position to oversee Tanden if she won confirmation. That gesture was the epitome of arrogance. Then when Biden finally sees his pick of Tanden will go nowhere, he decides to re-attack Syria to bring the fear of more war back to the public’s awareness.

This is all a result of letting political parties choose their presidential nominees. We had two bad ones. Joe Biden was just more palatable to most Americans. Sorry Q-Anon. I’ll deal with the issues of political parties at another time.

Manuel Palazzo

Richland

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430