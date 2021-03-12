Covenants mean nothing

Regarding (Shawn Vestal’s) column about the covenants on deeds (“War of words at heart of court ruling on covenants,” Feb. 28).

I cried. Then I got angry. I worked in real estate title insurance through the ‘80s and part of of the ‘90s. You can’t change the past. To him to say just rip out the pages won’t change a thing. Have you ever been to the section where they keep the ancient documents of plots and plats of early Spokane, Shawn? Should we just rip those apart too? I remember numerous times stamping the front of the covenants saying certain restrictions no longer applied. What is the big deal? It seems everyone is making a huge deal out of nothing.

To the family in the Comstock neighborhood, I would say get over it. I live in the Cannon Hill area and gee, guess what? We have covenants on our deed. And for almost 50 years we haven’t cared.

Shame on you, Shawn. And to the homeowner at Comstock? I just have to say that if it bothers you so much, move. Ripping documents out of old plat books will not change anything, Maybe you should take a trip to the courthouse and peruse all the old books and pages you want to rip out. They are awesome to look at.

Natalie Gibb

Spokane