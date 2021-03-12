Don’t cherry-pick research

In response to Jonathan Glover’s article “Growing options to replace cow milk” (March 3), he cites a 2016 study stating that the science on calcium in cow’s milk is not conclusive and that milk may lead to osteoporosis. He also discusses the possible impact of bovine growth hormones.

When interpreting research, it is important to look at the full body of evidence. It is easy to find a study to accommodate any opinion. In my work, I am fortunate to have access to research databases that are not influenced by the biases of my search engine. In reviewing the literature, there is far more evidence that dairy products can be part of a healthy diet than research showing negative effects for both bone and endocrine health. Glover mentions that rice milk is his preferred alternative. While it is fortified with nutrients like calcium, its protein and carbohydrate content are very different and not an equivalent substitute, if that is the goal.

Full disclosure, I am a registered dietitian and nutrition professor who follows a vegetarian diet that includes dairy. I also love many vegan foods and support the plant-based restaurants in our community. I believe that dairy is NOT required in a healthy diet but it can be part of one. If a columnist cites research to back up their claims, I encourage them to do their due diligence. Reach out to the experts in our community who are happy to share their knowledge and prevent the spread of misinformation.

Elizabeth Abbey, Ph.D., R.D.N.

Spokane