Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Don’t cherry-pick research

In response to Jonathan Glover’s article “Growing options to replace cow milk” (March 3), he cites a 2016 study stating that the science on calcium in cow’s milk is not conclusive and that milk may lead to osteoporosis. He also discusses the possible impact of bovine growth hormones.

When interpreting research, it is important to look at the full body of evidence. It is easy to find a study to accommodate any opinion. In my work, I am fortunate to have access to research databases that are not influenced by the biases of my search engine. In reviewing the literature, there is far more evidence that dairy products can be part of a healthy diet than research showing negative effects for both bone and endocrine health. Glover mentions that rice milk is his preferred alternative. While it is fortified with nutrients like calcium, its protein and carbohydrate content are very different and not an equivalent substitute, if that is the goal.

Full disclosure, I am a registered dietitian and nutrition professor who follows a vegetarian diet that includes dairy. I also love many vegan foods and support the plant-based restaurants in our community. I believe that dairy is NOT required in a healthy diet but it can be part of one. If a columnist cites research to back up their claims, I encourage them to do their due diligence. Reach out to the experts in our community who are happy to share their knowledge and prevent the spread of misinformation.

Elizabeth Abbey, Ph.D., R.D.N.

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430