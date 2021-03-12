Others’ selfishness

Being a high school senior during a global pandemic is tough, to say the least.

But for me, it’s not because there are limited places I can go or the many new protocols I have to follow. It’s because of the selfish people who don’t think about the lives of others. And perhaps I’m the selfish one when I say this, but I am incredibly disappointed that everywhere I go, I see people not wearing their masks properly (over the nose, and under the chin in case you were wondering).

Because I just want to go back to school, in the classroom with my friends, where we can enjoy our time together, get all the immediate help I need in AP Calculus, and have the graduation that I’ve been dreaming of since freshman year.

I should be able to enjoy my last year in high school with the people I may not see for the rest of my life. But, because there are people who believe their “freedom” to not wear a mask is more important than the lives of everyone else, I don’t get that privilege, along with thousands of other students living in Spokane.

Kiara Jenkins

Spokane Valley