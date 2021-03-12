Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Others’ selfishness

Being a high school senior during a global pandemic is tough, to say the least.

But for me, it’s not because there are limited places I can go or the many new protocols I have to follow. It’s because of the selfish people who don’t think about the lives of others. And perhaps I’m the selfish one when I say this, but I am incredibly disappointed that everywhere I go, I see people not wearing their masks properly (over the nose, and under the chin in case you were wondering).

Because I just want to go back to school, in the classroom with my friends, where we can enjoy our time together, get all the immediate help I need in AP Calculus, and have the graduation that I’ve been dreaming of since freshman year.

I should be able to enjoy my last year in high school with the people I may not see for the rest of my life. But, because there are people who believe their “freedom” to not wear a mask is more important than the lives of everyone else, I don’t get that privilege, along with thousands of other students living in Spokane.

Kiara Jenkins

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430