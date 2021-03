As I understand it, President Biden will style federal hiring practices so as to “… achieve greater diversity at all levels of the institution.” Here we go again, worshiping at the altar of skin color rather than merit.

Frankly, I’m not convinced ‘institutional’ racism is as rampant as the talking morons, er, I mean heads, in the media, claim. Believe in America, not the media.

God bless America, and God bless our military

Steve Brixen

Sandpoint