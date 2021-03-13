Changing environment

I would like to express my gratitude to all of the park workers who are cleaning up the damage and beginning to restore Comstock Park back to the priceless gem it has always been. It is beginning to look like a park instead of a climate crisis artifact. That park alone, during the windstorm two months ago, lost 71 trees. Most were full grown Ponderosa pines.

The readers of this letter must realize that storm was only the tip of the iceberg of what is to come. Global heating is changing weather patterns all over the world. Ocean currents are losing energy due to ice melting in the arctic, the antarctic and Greenland, thus changing the salinity of the sea rate, making it less dense and less able to power the overturning that pushes the sea water around all of the oceans of the world. Polar vortexes are becoming more extreme, sending frigid weather down to Texas and other southern states.

The western United States are becoming more arid in a process called desertification, which will affect our food supply and increase forest fires. Oceans are becoming more acidic causing the death of coral reefs which are home to seventy percent of all ocean life. All of these statements are fact and they are caused by human activity, especially in the use of fossil fuels. To date, the efforts of our government and all governments around the world are not nearly sufficient to stop this global heating.

David Randall

Spokane