Opinion >  Letters

Thank you, Deaconess

I was among many who converged on Deaconness Health Center, Saturday, to receive my second COVID-19 shot. It went smoothly due to the efficiency & dedication of all those working to help eradicate this awful virus.

Sitting there, waiting my 15 minutes after to ensure I had no side effects, I saw so much kindness. Little gestures to make sure everyone felt at ease. It’s a scary experience for all of us. I wish there were some way to show my gratitude for their hard work. The crew there, & in every other facility around our city, doing their job, giving their time to help their neighbors, deserves accolades.

Thank you.. With your help, we will make it through these dark times. Bless you all. You are appreciated.

Nancy Skellenger

Otis Orchards

 

