We can solve this

Surely the folks of Eastern Washington with our three close universities and excellent community colleges, PBS and “NOVA” on our television, etc., can be informed regarding habitat and the interwoven ecosystem we are privileged to be part of.

We are only a click away from a plethora of scientific information. We can understand “ecosystems” and not be solely in the small bubble of our own electronic worlds. The dams have impacted and devastated native culture, ecosystems and habitat here and in the great Pacific Ocean, affecting the living, breathing ecosystem around globe.

Surely we can put our collective mind together to solve a major environmental collapse and not hug a low-born ideology that we are to have our every need met at whatever the cost.

Elizabeth Cobbs

Spokane