IMHO it makes no sense to funnel money downtown where there is no parking or ways to get to the proposed stadium especially during multiple event times. The Joe Albi location is perfect access from at least three major arterial streets with lots of parking.

Our votes don’t count? Again, like on fluoride? Please listen to the voters! We are NOT stupid! Albi was donated to the city as a multi-use stadium! Please keep it going.

Wendell Smith

Spokane