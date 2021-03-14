Just deserts

Normally I would feel just horrible if I learned that someone has brain cancer. In Joseph Duncan’s case, not so much; I feel he deserves anything and everything that can be thrown at him, he should have been put to death years ago, but the system is the system. This will sure save the tax payers a whole bunch of money and I am sure a lot of people feel the same.

This brings no one back, but it may feel justified in some of the families minds; I sure hope so.

Carleen Reilly

Spokane