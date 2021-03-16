Antiquated tactics for modern problems

I gained great respect for Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich during the many years we worked together to improve our community’s treatment and pursuit of justice for child victims of crime.

But I was disappointed when I read that he and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl had issued an outdated and inept appeal for assistance in their plans to control gang violence. This is 2021, not 1994.

They assume this subject belongs to them, making it their business to lead the discussion. Instead, they need to listen. They need to hear from community members who know what action will give parents the essential supports they need to raise healthy, educated and productive children. In my experience, there is a simple equation: people treat others the way they have been treated.

It is presumptuous of our law enforcement leaders to decry the indifference to violence expressed by children who have been systematically neglected and marginalized for their entire lives.

Are we surprised at the outcome when we have not insured safe and stable housing, universal health care and responsive, challenging educational opportunities. We have failed to provide the secure belonging that is their basic birthright. Why should we assume the answers will come from reactive law enforcement methods.?

The sheriff and chief have not raised the right questions. And they cannot provide the right answers.

Mary Ann Murphy

Spokane