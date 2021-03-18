Unfriendly parking rates

Why would anyone pay $5 per hour for a parking meter in downtown Spokane? (“City parking fund faces $10M in costs,” March 1)

The development of new parking meters includes a price tag of $3.6 million, including an annual cost of $400,000.00 per year.

Let’s develop ways of bringing people to Spokane. Maybe having “Reardon Days” or “Couer d’Alene Days” or “St Maries Days/”

Let’s make this a friendly city again at a cheaper rate.

Michael T. McGuire

Spokane