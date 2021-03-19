100 years ago in Eastern Washington: Two bridge repairmen were presumed drowned after falling into a river

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Raging floodwaters in the region claimed two victims, both of them Northern Pacific railroad bridge repairmen.

They were working on a bridge over the Touchet River near Walla Walla when one of them attempted to hand a spirit level to his companion.

He lost his balance and toppled into the turbulent, rain-swollen river. The other man attempted to grab hold of the falling man and he fell, too. They were swept away and their bodies had not yet been found.

Meanwhile, a levee on the Palouse River above Colfax gave way, causing more streets to flood in that city. A 20-man sandbag crew repaired the breach. Overnight, freezing temperatures caused the flooding river to start falling. Occupants of about 20 homes in north Colfax were returning to their homes.

A big holding pond at Potlatch, Idaho, withstood the pressure and held. The crisis seemed to be passing.

From the road beat: A new arterial was in the works, connecting Lincoln Heights on the South Hill with Sprague Avenue.

City and county commissioners approved the project after Lincoln Heights residents said they would pay 50% of the cost. Three routes were under consideration: Thor, Ray and Regal streets.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

1962: Bob Dylan’s first album, titled “Bob Dylan,” was released by Columbia Records.

1977: The series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.