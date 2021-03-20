Don’t put a stadium downtown

﻿Spokane voters already resoundingly voted NOT to put a stadium downtown.

The new financial plan is centered around the good will of the owners of a third rate soccer team that may or may not be around in a decade.

The light and sound pollution produced by the stadium will destroy the peace and serenity of the surrounding neighborhoods where people are trying to raise families and live their lives. The ecology of the Spokane River and the beauty of Riverfront Park will be irrevocably damaged.

Regardless of the additional 500 parking spaces being proposed, parking will be a nightmare especially with simultaneous sold out events at the arena, Performing Arts Center, sports complex, Pavilion and Civic Theatre. Sadly, Civic is not likely be able to survive the onslaught of noise created by stadium events.

Traffic from events will pour into the downtown area that is not designed for the number of vehicles on their way to and from the stadium, Arena and sports complex. Washington, Division and Monroe are already over taxed by traffic from Arena events. Getting to and from I-90 will be a nightmare.

The school board claims it is “student focused”. Yet, they have repeatedly cut arts education that benefit all students while continuing to fund athletics programs that benefit only a few. Building a stadium with district funds to stroke the egos of a handful of rich businessmen who don’t even live in the district is hardly “student focused”. Business ventures should not be the mission of the school district. Bringing a soccer team to Spokane is a laudable idea but it is not why we vote to fund our schools.

I live in downtown Spokane and I vote.

Rhonda Higgins

Spokane