Fraud no longer a debate

The title of Sue Lani Madsen’s article “Resolved: Fraud a major problem in U.S. elections’”(March 11) was … fraudulent.

It was refreshing to see the structured debate presented by Braver Angels, but I came away with a different opinion.

Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba6tD8QEH2Y

Both sides had an opportunity to provide actual facts to support their arguments. The Blue side showed the election results were correct. Ballots were verified - in some cases several times. The Red side used vague statements like ‘suspicions were raised’, ‘hard to believe’. They pointed to court cases dismissed primarily on procedural grounds. That’s another way of saying frivolous lawsuits.

Both sides agreed that election integrity is a necessity. Voter suppression was brought up. While there were only a handful of instances of voter fraud there are many attempts of voter suppression. Gerrymandering, limiting early voting and vote-by-mail ballots. Georgia purged 1.4 million names. There is a big difference between maintenance of voter rolls and actively trying to suppress the rights of certain individuals to vote.

If those who doubt the election results want to have an investigation, then they should investigate. Get facts - who, where, when, how. Until then - insisting the election was stolen is just a big lie.

The debate is over. The truth is - fraud was not a major problem in the U.S. election.

George Lathrop

Cheney