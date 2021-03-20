Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Fraud no longer a debate

The title of Sue Lani Madsen’s article “Resolved: Fraud a major problem in U.S. elections’”(March 11) was … fraudulent.

It was refreshing to see the structured debate presented by Braver Angels, but I came away with a different opinion.

Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba6tD8QEH2Y

Both sides had an opportunity to provide actual facts to support their arguments. The Blue side showed the election results were correct. Ballots were verified - in some cases several times. The Red side used vague statements like ‘suspicions were raised’, ‘hard to believe’. They pointed to court cases dismissed primarily on procedural grounds. That’s another way of saying frivolous lawsuits.

Both sides agreed that election integrity is a necessity. Voter suppression was brought up. While there were only a handful of instances of voter fraud there are many attempts of voter suppression. Gerrymandering, limiting early voting and vote-by-mail ballots. Georgia purged 1.4 million names. There is a big difference between maintenance of voter rolls and actively trying to suppress the rights of certain individuals to vote.

If those who doubt the election results want to have an investigation, then they should investigate. Get facts - who, where, when, how. Until then - insisting the election was stolen is just a big lie.

The debate is over. The truth is - fraud was not a major problem in the U.S. election.

George Lathrop

Cheney

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430