The most beautiful state capitol campus in the USA

Architectural historian Professor Henry-Russell Hitchcock and historian William Seale stated in their seminal work, Temples of Democracy: The State Capitols of the USA (1976):

“It was at Olympia, Washington, that the American Renaissance in state capitol building reached its climax… . Such a collection of Classical buildings on a plateau surmounting a green hill 117 feet above sea level proved an irresistible vision. It would be a spectacular monument , with Mt. Rainier in one direction, the Olympic Range in another, and lush forest between them all mirrored in the blue water below. The City Beautiful, a concept of perfection evolved for dense urban scenes, seemed destined now to achieve its finest expression in the natural landscape of the Pacific Northwest… .Unknowingly, in crowning the Olympia hill with temples, Wilder & White had realized Jefferson’s dream of an American Capitoline.”

These words should resonate with all Washingtonians as the State Capitol Committee and the Legislature consider the predesign for new buildings on the West Campus. https://des.wa.gov/services/facilities-leasing/capitol-campus/capitol-campus-projects/legislative-campus-modernization A planning effort that takes into account the Wilder & White and Olmsted Brothers plans for the West Campus is essential. As an amateur architectural historian living in Spokane it is important for all Washingtonians to participate in the predesign process.

American Renaissance principles must be applied in considering proposed major changes to the most beautiful State Capitol Campus in the nation. A comprehensive predesign approach is a necessity and the Nationally Registered Paul Thiry-designed State Library Building should be protected.

Allen “AT” Miller

Spokane