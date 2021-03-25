Athletics vs education

Your article on WSU’s exploding sport deficit reminded me again of a long-held thought: that taxpayer-funded universities should be forced legally to split off all their intercollegiate wanna-be pro-sports activities into totally independent organizations.

They were not were chartered nor envisioned as pro-sports organizations; their charters are to be a highest-level educational institution, and in some cases research institution, period! Tax-payer money should not go to the intercollegiate sports! Yet more and more of the educational money is having to be spent to support the sports activities.

If all their donors divert all their donations to the sports organization, that just shows how shallow and non-supporting of public higher education those supporters are.

Eric Johnson

Spokane