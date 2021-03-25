Where is the logic?

Let me see if I’ve got this straight. The state of Idaho is going to drop participation in the Powerball lottery because Australia has strict gun laws? (“Washington won’t gain if Idaho leaves Powerball,” March 14) You’re telling me that Idaho is going to give up millions of dollars dedicated to education because a country literally halfway around the world might take Idahoans guns away? Please explain?

Couple that with the other non-reality-based thinking that made the House pass HB122. That bill legalizes guns in schools. This, while facing opposition from every Democrat, the Idaho Sheriffs Association, the Chiefs of Police, the Idaho Education Association, the Idaho Association of School Administrators and the Idaho School Boards Association. The GOP majority legislators completely ignored the concerns of law enforcement and educators, and went with the gun lobby instead.

These two actions by the GOP-controlled legislature completely unravels any semblance of rational thought. It goes along with the mindset that believes the state legislative offices are bugged. It is readily apparent that the current GOP is completely untethered from reality.

I’m begging the people of Idaho to wake up! We can’t wait until 2022. We must tell “our” representatives that this is NOT what we want from them.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint