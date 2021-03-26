Address vaccine concerns

Vaccination resistance is high. The CDC’s post-vaccination mask messaging is confusing. The public is becoming increasingly hostile on the issues of COVID-19 vaccination.

These symptoms are causing vaccine hesitancy, government distrust, and tighter regulations from state officials. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that, in February, 55% of Republicans weren’t planning on getting vaccinated due to legitimate government distrust.

This is due to contradictions in COVID-19 messaging, especially that of vaccines. Public officials have said masking will be “essential” after vaccination, but CDC guidelines now allow vaccinated individuals to meet with one another without masks or social distancing (Yahoo News Feb. 4). This system of contradicting messages should change.

How, you might ask? Solutions may include: avoiding “essential” and “mandatory” policy; adopting a less paternalistic approach to talking about vaccinations; have public servants listen to the worries of the marginalized; or set a timeline on reopening. But the best approach may simply be legitimizing vaccine concerns in our community.

Legitimizing the concerns of the marginalized may improve vaccine compliance and achieve herd immunity. It could save lives. It could also improve morale by focusing on a normal future and bridging the social gap in our community.

Contrarily, friendly messages may cause more distrust. It may increase resistance to CDC guidelines or even overwhelm vaccination centers. Vaccinations may cause individuals to let their guard down.

Even so, the benefits of reaching out to those marginalized outweigh the cons and may usher us into a future of health and common ground.

Violeta G. Dragomir

Spokane