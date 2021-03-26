Let Jensen-Byrd go

In 2013 I wrote a letter to the Spokesman-Review pleading that the 110-year-old vacant Jensen-Byrd warehouse be demolished and the property be re-developed. Eight years later and nothing has happened.

The Spokane Preservation Advocates have successfully stopped any attempt to develop this property unless it saves its historical brick facade. This group of elite socialites are not elected by the taxpayers and they have no governmental authority. They currently have no vice president and four vacant board positions. Looks like a pretty impotent group. Yet they have put up a solid roadblock on development.

Meanwhile, WSU and the city are trying to update their master plan and move forward improving the district. Land is scarce and valuable in the University District. More academic and office buildings are urgently needed.

The Jensen-Byrd building is a square cube with square windows. It has no unique or redeeming architectural features. It is a firetrap and could collapse at any time. The cost to preserve the brick facade is astronomical, which is why no developer will touch it, not now or ever.

I call upon the the Spokane Preservation Advocates to publicly announce they are releasing their hold on the building so development can move forward. Time to look to the future, not dwell in the past.

Gary Webbenhurst

Spokane