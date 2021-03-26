Think before you act

Just a reminder to all the so-called law abiding citizens out there. Those 300 plus individuals facing felony criminal prosecutions for entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th, if convicted, cannot ever legally own a gun or ammunition.

Even if they’re a hunter, sport shooter, own one for home defense, and/or possess a CW permit. It would be in your best interest to think about future ramifications for your actions if you decide to cross that line. You can’t whine about your gun right after they’ve been suspended. Better to preserve what you have now.

Shawn Larsen

Post Falls