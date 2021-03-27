I am struck by a similarity in response of some to the coronavirus pandemic and mass shootings. In both cases there is no concern that their desires and behavior may contribute to the death, injury or illness of innocent people.

Wearing a mask in public is an unthinkable infringement on personal choice, as is undergoing a background check and waiting period before purchasing a firearm or limiting that purchase to items that have some semblance of sporting purpose or legitimate personal protection.

Their response to both issues is like a talking doll. Sometimes when you push the button it cries “freedom” or “liberty” or “Constitution”, but mostly when you push the button it just says “me me me me me.”

Mike Perrin

Spokane Valley