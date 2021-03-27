A small question

I have a quick question for the mask-burners in Idaho, and for Rob Leach of Chattaroy.

Since wearing a little piece of cloth — no big deal — over your nose and mouth drastically lowers transmission of what we all know is a nasty disease, and since ANYONE can be a silent spreader, what’s the big deal, anyhow? Heck yes, Rob, I “fear” that I could sicken and even kill a complete stranger. Why don’t you?

We patriotic Americans love our heroes — the firefighters who race up staircases wearing ALL manner of heavy gear, putting others’ lives ahead of their own! The soldiers who go into battle wearing special armored outfits in sweltering deserts, to “Keep our Country free”! The police, who must wear sweaty Kevlar and God-knows-what, in order to “Serve and Protect” us!

But, oh, my! When a deadly, airborne virus comes along, and our health departments tell us civilians to “mask up” to protect each OTHER, we squeal and holler about our own “personal freedom.” What’s THAT all about, anyway?

It’s not about “politics” and it’s not even “rocket science.” You’ve got an airborne virus. You’ve got “silent spreaders” — could be any one of us. If we’d ALL used common sense, and “masked up,” we’d never have needed to shut down!

Anyone care to explain?

Dian Allison

Spokane