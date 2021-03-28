Healthy kids, healthy future

It’s no secret that obesity is a serious public health concern. One especially disturbing statistic is the obesity rate among children. According to the Washington State Department of Health, in 2016 around 12% of children in Washington were obese.

Obesity has been linked to many diseases including heart disease and diabetes. In childhood, obesity can also cause psychological problems and low self-esteem. There isn’t one single cause of the obesity epidemic, but a myriad of factors are at play - one of which is education. Recently I received a brochure from the DOH titled “Watch Me Grow – 2½ Years” (I have a 2½-year-old). This brochure mentions briefly about nutrition for children stating “[O]ffer a variety of healthy foods…”. Kudos to the DOH for sending these to parents in Washington, but the information in them is lacking. If someone doesn’t know what “healthy foods” means, how are they supposed to offer them to their children?

A separate, in-depth brochure may be an easy start toward educating parents. Mothers could be educated about this issue while in the hospital giving birth, and there could be more nutrition education in public schools.

With more parents informed about the importance of healthy eating we’ll have healthier children and eventually healthier communities. There could be some profits lost in the processed food and meat industries, but overall the benefits of a healthy future far outweigh these negative outcomes.

The children are our future so let’s raise healthy ones!

Rebecca Vogt

Spokane Valley