It’s about heritage, tradition

ls it okay to retain the terminology “North Central lndians”? Tradition and heritage are basic fundamentals of any great society. The controversy is whether North Central high school should retain the name North Central lndians. “ls it appropriate or is it not?” seems to be in conflict with that basic concept of tradition and heritage.

There are well over 30,000 graduates from North Central High school who are very proud of the name North Central lndians that honored the Spokane lndian tribe. I am also a graduate of North Central and I have worked in the Spokane School District education system as teacher, coach and later a principal. I had a classmate who donated nearly $5,000 just to honor the Spokane lndian tribe by placing a beautiful lndian figure in their traditional headdress and clothing in a climate-controlled encasing. This was placed inside the entrance to North Central High School for all to observe and enjoy. This all was coordinated with and designed by the Spokane lndian Tribe and done in their honor.

Spokane, Washington, is a great city to live in and has a great history based on tradition and heritage. Hopefully there are some very clear-minded individuals in strategic positions who recognize the value of our heritage and tradition and will exercise their authority to vote to retrain our beautiful and historic “North Central Indians.”

Morris H. “Skip” Pixley

Colorado Springs