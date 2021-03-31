Our most-precious resource

I enjoyed reading Rachel Baker’s article suggesting the use of the rainy season as an opportunity to educate our youth about the Earth’s water cycle. Little is likely known, by children and adults alike, about the tremendously abundant and superbly clean water resource that exists right here below our feet – the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie aquifer.

The ice-age cataclysmic glacial floods that formed the aquifer, while dramatically transforming our landscape, make for an entertaining and engaging history lesson. I suggest the Spokesman run a series highlighting the history, quality, utilization, and protection of this most precious regional water resource.

Timothy Murrell

Spokane