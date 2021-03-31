Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Our most-precious resource

I enjoyed reading Rachel Baker’s article suggesting the use of the rainy season as an opportunity to educate our youth about the Earth’s water cycle. Little is likely known, by children and adults alike, about the tremendously abundant and superbly clean water resource that exists right here below our feet – the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie aquifer.

The ice-age cataclysmic glacial floods that formed the aquifer, while dramatically transforming our landscape, make for an entertaining and engaging history lesson. I suggest the Spokesman run a series highlighting the history, quality, utilization, and protection of this most precious regional water resource.

Timothy Murrell

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430