Opinion >  Letters

Deep fake everywhere

Airbrushing and Photoshop opened the way for the manipulation of photos and Artificial Intelligence (AI) created deep-learning algorithms to re-create and enhance a very sophisticated result. With audio and video enhancement, it makes it difficult to distinguish between the truth and a lie.

Identity theft is becoming common, along with cyberstalking and defamation lawsuits. “Seeing is believing” takes on new meaning. What we hear or think we hear, becomes questionable and debatable.

Is everything relative, comparative and virtual?

Max Tuggle

Spokane

 

