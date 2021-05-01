An ode to vaccination
Sat., May 1, 2021
“INVINCIBLE” the anti-vaxxers say
Until COVID crosses their way.
They believe words of untrained folks.
Complain of gov’t interference as a hoax.
COVID’s not real till it hits home
Loss of loved ones causes a groan.
572,000 are dead, buried and gone
Yet no one tells anti-vaxxers they’re wrong.
Vaccines are not politics but smart health
Adding to our lives of continuing wealth.
“Relief” is the first word after my COVID shot
“Freedom” came next as I began to plot
My friends, my parties all to restore
Assemble our lives together once more.
Running on fear is the anti-vaxxer choice.
As for myself, I REJOICE!
Ellen Williams
Liberty Lake