Truth in government

We are being lied to from the top down.

The president says Georgia’s new election law is “Jim Crow on steroids” when it is reportedly less restrictive than the law in his home state of Delaware or that of New York, where the Major League Baseball Commissioner lives and who moved the All-Star game in protest. These actions are apparently designed to promote HR1, which seeks to nationalize election law. We understand HR1 provides for universal mail-in ballots, without proper identification, allows up to ten days for ballots to be received and permits ballot harvesting. This would nullify state control over election law, which has always been the state’s responsibility.

The proposed $2.3 trillion spending bill is called Infrastructure when by the broadest definition 30% is infrastructure and the rest is mostly green new deal and social programs. For example, elder care is important, but it is certainly not infrastructure so should be passed on its own merit.

The mainstream media is giving us left wing propaganda, perhaps the most disturbing is the false narrative that we are a systemically racist nation. This justifies a lot of misguided policies in education, policing, etc.

We are losing the country we have known. Do what you can to resist. Stand up for traditional values and truth.

Dean Haagenson

Hayden, Idaho