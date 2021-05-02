The voters decided to give our money to Spokane Public Schools to replace the Joe Albi stadium at Joe Albi stadium. That was very clear.

Now SPS is in league with downtown promoters to disregard the voters and build the stadium downtown so that we might possibly get a soccer team here. This sounds like bait and switch to me. Are the voters about to be scammed?

We are constantly warned about scams to be aware of. I believe we are seeing SPS pull a scam right before our eyes. If the stadium is built downtown, how many of us will trust SPS when they ask us for money again? I know I won’t be fooled again.

Paula Smith

Spokane