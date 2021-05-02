Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Not out of the woods yet

In response to Mr. McKean’s letter from April 23 (“Past time for normalcy”): The assertion there is no reason for shutdowns and restrictions ignores some glaring facts. Your “immunity rate” includes people who have been infected and recovered. Yet, those people are not immune to the virus and many have been reinfected and then died.

The mortality rate of those under 65 has been rising steadily, as has the number of people in their 20s being hospitalized. There are still five million people in Washington waiting to be vaccinated. Your own number said that we have a risk of one half of one percent of dying from COVID-19; that’s still 25,000 people just in Washington state. I for one think it’s worth it to stay at home a couple more months to save those lives.

Joshua Isbey

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430