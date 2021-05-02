Not out of the woods yet

In response to Mr. McKean’s letter from April 23 (“Past time for normalcy”): The assertion there is no reason for shutdowns and restrictions ignores some glaring facts. Your “immunity rate” includes people who have been infected and recovered. Yet, those people are not immune to the virus and many have been reinfected and then died.

The mortality rate of those under 65 has been rising steadily, as has the number of people in their 20s being hospitalized. There are still five million people in Washington waiting to be vaccinated. Your own number said that we have a risk of one half of one percent of dying from COVID-19; that’s still 25,000 people just in Washington state. I for one think it’s worth it to stay at home a couple more months to save those lives.

Joshua Isbey

Spokane