They’re not the enemy

A day doesn’t pass without an article either denigrating the police or promising new legislation to prevent them from doing their jobs. I will remind you that job is to protect law abiding citizens and their property.

A black girl with a knife is seen by police attacking two people with a knife. They respond in the only manner possible to protect the potential victims by shooting her. An article in the S-R includes one small sentence noting she was attacking two people. The rest of the article was devoted to the fact that cops shot another black person, further stirring the racial pot. Meanwhile state and federal legislators are enacting all kinds of laws restricting the use of devices like tear gas, which is a valuable tool to prevent much more serious harm if the police are forced into physical contact with criminals and rioters.

As the pendulum swings ever farther to the left we are seeing the predictable results. Violent crime, including rioting and homicide, are increasing at a record pace. Fewer people are entering the law enforcement field. Current policemen are demoralized and are refraining from doing their jobs. If you believe, as I do, that 99% of our police are good and want to protect people of all colors, take a moment to thank them on the street. Write your legislators and tell them to revise their priority. Write an editorial like this one. It’s time to make the pendulum swing back to center.

Hal Dixon

Spokane