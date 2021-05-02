Think about it

Imagine you are headed to the Albi stadium for a Friday night football game . The facility is top-notch, with great amenities. After the game, you head to the parking lot and leave. There’s a bit of traffic — school buses, cars and some heading to a nearby bus stop. No big deal.

Now imagine heading downtown to that Friday night game, if the semi-professional soccer team being courted isn’t using it. As you head to that parking lot there is a significant traffic jam. Perhaps a sold out (12,000+ seats) Garth Brooks concert, a sold out (400+ seats) Civic Theater play and the football game (5,000 seats) all get out at the same time. Is there any concern about emergency vehicles getting through? Do we want all that congestion?

Seems a specious argument that students of modest means will have a harder time getting to Joe Albi.

That’s assuming they all live near downtown. Certainly there will be good bus service to Joe Albi. School buses will go there for sure. Students will find a way. If you have left a GU basketball game, you know about traffic jams. That’s one 6,000 seat venue.

A little bird mentioned Walt Worthy would not have built The Davenport Grand hotel if the proposed stadium wasn’t downtown. Fewer hotel stays from high school athletics for sure.

Laurae Sather

Spokane