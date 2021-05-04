Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The cost of racism

On April 20, Lady Justice smiled upon us and justice was done when the jury in the George Floyd trials came back with guilty verdicts. April 20 is now a day that is chronicled in our American history books. Over a period from May 25, 2020, thru April 20, 2021, and 330 days later, it is estimated that the police brutality of George Floyd riots cost between $1 billion and $2 billion. As for the death of Mr. Floyd and the countless injuries, property damage, overtime, nondocumented anxiety and the cost to our democracy, there are some things you can’t assign a value. There is no return on investment when you consider that this all started over a supposedly $20 counterfeit bill.

Mr. Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, and the trial commenced on March 29, 2021. The trial lasted for 21 days, and for 21 days, America and the world waited to exhale for the verdict.

We were all waiting on a verdict, that to many of us, should have been obvious, but Lady Justice has proven to the Black, Brown and poor, time and time again that alternative facts and blue narratives rule law enforcement justice. Not only was a murderer on trial for the murder of Mr. Floyd but the American Democracy was also on trial because America was watching along with the world.

Curtis Hampton

Spokane

 

