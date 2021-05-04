‘Further Review’ wonderful

Recently a new, full-page feature has been appearing in The Spokesman-Review. The feature is “Further Review” by Charles Apple. And it’s terrific.

Each feature delves into just one subject, but in depth. For example, there was a feature on wine, one on General Douglas MacArthur, one on the mouse we use with computers, and today a feature on the 19 worst nuclear accidents, including the one at Chernobyl. I read every feature thoroughly—and have learned a lot.

Keep up the good work, Charles. I look forward to more of your interesting features.

Ron Krueger

Spokane Valley