WSU misses opportunity

Washington State University says it is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for the upcoming year and the title of the article says it will allow “some exemptions.” In allowing personal exemptions, the university is threatening the health of its local community, the state, and the country. Anyone who does not want to receive a vaccine could use a “personal exemption.” There is no COVID vaccine requirement with that option.

Why not require a COVID vaccine for on-campus studies and activities? Exceptions could be made for a medical condition with written approval from a board certified doctor. Those choosing not to receive the vaccine could continue their studies online. It would be their choice.

The article states that currently mumps, rubella, and measles vaccines are required at WSU with no “personal exemption” allowed. From the Washington State Health Department I found there were 87 cases of measles in 2019 in the state and one case in King County in November 2020. The United States had 13 measles cases in 2020. The most recent case of mumps in Washington State was in August 2017. In Washington state in 2000, there was an infant born with congenital rubella syndrome - the only case in the past 20 years.

Almost 5,500 people in Washington state have died due to COVID-19. Some who have contracted the virus and survived will have medical issues the rest of their lives.

WSU, step up. Do not let your timidity contribute to another infection or death.

Linda Besse

Mead